Bowling Green
The Mane Salon, 1110 Broadway Ave., sign.
Signature Signs Inc. (Pye Barker), 538 State St., sign.
WAKY Signs, 1048 Ashley St., sign.
Mayfair Motel, 1540 River St., sign.
Stonewood Construction (Windover Place/Shane VanMeter, new eight-plex), 173 Windover Ave., Lot 8, Building 1, commercial building, $450,000.
Stonewood Construction (Windover Place/Shane VanMeter, new eight-plex), 173 Windover Ave., Lot 8, Building 3, commercial building, $550,000.
Stonewood Construction (Windover Place/Shane VanMeter, new eight-plex), 173 Windover Ave., Lot 8, Building 2, commercial building, $450,000.
Stonewood Construction (Windover Place/Shane VanMeter, new eight-plex), 173 Windover Ave., Lot 8, Building 4, commercial building, $550,000.
BG Builders, 389 Cedar Run St., Lot 598, residential building, $95,000.
Contracting Unlimited (alter single-family residence, interior), 1705 Euclid Ave., residential building, $150,000.
Greg Gary Trucking (single-family residence demolition), 1360 High St., demolition, $11,000.
Williams Construction, 620 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 3, residential building, $134,400.
Williams Construction, 612 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 1, residential building, $123,440.
Williams Construction, 616 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 2, residential building, $124,400.
John Horner-Patterson, 1724 Euclid Ave., fence, $6,507.
John Horner-Patterson, 1724 Euclid Ave., pool, $58,100.
JC Brewer Construction Inc. (Fairview Liquors, alter commercial interior), 958 Fairview Ave., commercial building, $92,270.
BG Builders, 466 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 570, residential building, $95,000.
M4 Projects (single-family residence demolition), 317 Chestnut St., demolition, $7,000.
Premier Sign, 408 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Miller & York (new commercial storage building), 236 State St., commercial building, $70,000.
Henson Contracting, 5328 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 113, residential building, $200,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 852 Saucer Court, Lot 54, residential building, $228,945.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 992 Anise Lane, Lot 129, residential building, $300,560.
Scott & Ritter Inc. (Bowling Green Independent Schools, demolition, commercial natatorium/pool), 1801 Rockingham, demolition, $10,000.
William D. Curtis (attached garage addition), 1729 Sherwood Way, residential building, $12,000.
TPM Group Properties (alter interior/exterior), 1731 River St., commercial building, $70,000.
