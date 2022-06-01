Bowling Green
Chaffin’s Carpentry (add to single-family residence, porch), 1931 Price Ave., residential building, $5,500.
Acorn Storage (new commercial storage building, Building No. 1), 531 Corvette Drive, commercial building, $150,000.
Heitmeyer Building & Design (Edward Jones), 1143 Fairway St., commercial building, $35,000.
Acorn Storage (new commercial storage building, Building No. 2), 531 Corvette Drive, commercial building, $150,000.
B&B Fireworks/Southern Boom Fireworks, 2625 Scottsville Road, tent.
Kimberly Smith (new carport), 811 Josephine St., residential building, $9,200.
Troutman Mobile Home Transport, 436 Dishman Lane, Lot 34, mobile home.
Thunderdome Fireworks, 2445 Nashville Road, tent.
Craig White, 1218 State St., site work, $5,000.
Motley Trading Co. LLC (storm rebuild, single-family residence), 271 Stone Hollow Lane, residential building, $210,000.
Robert Perez (storm damage, alter/repair commercial building), 1216 Nutwood St., commercial building, $60,000.
Vance’s General Contracting (repair commercial building, storm damage), 2349 Russellville Road, commercial building, $350,000.
Gerard Customs (new pool and fence), 1617 McClintock Court, pool, $157,000.
Dustin Turner (Keystone Commons), 2151 Prospector Court, commercial building, $750,000.
Robert Perez (Ryan’s Auto), 2028 Russellville Road, commercial building, $50,000.
Mad Fireworks, 2718 Scottsville Road, tent.
Mad Fireworks, 330 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, tent.
Stewart Richey Construction, 1117 Commonwealth Blvd., site work, $800,000.
S&S Construction (Creekwood), 144 Hillridge Court, residential building, $250,000.
Beverly Feldman (alter single-family residence, enclose porch), 1600 Barley Way, residential building, $25,000.
Trembley Pool & Spa (new pool within existing fence), 1004 Wrenwood Drive, pool, $60,000.
Mason Roberts Construction (single-family residence rebuild, Lot 731), 731 Nutwood St., residential building, $275,000.
Ruth Saenz, 133 Meadowbrook Court, Lot 16, residential building, $100,000.
Precison Contractors (storm rebuild), 141 Meadowbrook Circle, Lot 20, residential building, $185,000.
Signature Signs, 715 Kenton St., sign.
Miron Construction, 1388 Production Ave., fence, $1.
Ervin Construction LLC, 334 Strawberry Court, Lot 430, residential building, $220,000.
Interior Demolition Specialist (commercial building demolition), 7662 Louisville Road, demolition, $16,000.
B ‘N R Realty, 419 Cedar Run St., Lot 593, residential building, $179,000.
Joe Tucker, 660 Loving Way, fence, $2,000.
Recover N Chill Cryotherapy, 126 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Mary Stockton (single-family residence addition), 1121 Magnolia St., residential building, $125,000.
Neon Campus (Sleep Number), 1780 Campbell Lane, sign.
B ‘N R Realty, 413 Cedar Run St., Lot 594, residential building, $185,000.
Ted Strode (detached garage), 2097 Mount Victor Lane, residential building, $60,000.
B ‘N R Realty (new single-family residence), 407 Cedar Run St., residential building, $200,000.
B ‘N R Realty, 353 Cedar Run St., Lot 604, residential building, $185,000.
B ‘N R Realty, 359 Cedar Run St., Lot 603, residential building, $179,000.
B ‘N R Realty, 365 Cedar Run St., Lot 602, residential building, $185,000.
Signature Signs, 725 Chestnut St., sign.