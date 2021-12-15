Building permits Dec 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bowling GreenSunbelt Construction, 3108 Nashville Road, site work, $150,000.SES Branding, Shawna Nelson (Popeye’s, menu board sign), 6860 Louisville Road, sign. WLD Construction (Walnut Valley Apartments, new eight-plex, Building No. 5), 4496 Wilford Lane, Lot 39, commercial building, $400,000.WLD Construction (Walnut Valley Apartments, new eight-plex, Building No. 6), 4496 Wilford Lane, Lot 39, commercial building, $400,000.WLD Construction (Walnut Valley Apartments, new eight-plex, Building No. 7), 4496 Wilford Lane, Lot 39, commercial building, $400,000.WLD Construction (Walnut Valley Apartments, new eight-plex apartments, Building No. 8), 4496 Wilford Lane, Lot 39, commercial building, $400,000.WLD Construction (Walnut Valley Apartments, new eight-plex apartments, Building No. 4), 4563 Wal Valley Way, commercial building, $400,000.WLD Construction LLC, 4563 Wal Valley Way, commercial building, $400,000. WLD Construction LLC (Walnut Valley Apartments, new eight-plex apartments, Building No. 2), 4563 Wal Valley Way, commercial building, $400,000.WLD Construction LLC (Walnut Valley Apartments, new eight-plex apartments, Building No. 1), 4563 Wal Valley Way, commercial building, $400,000.Deena Stivers (new pool house), 138 Wilderness Trace Court, residential building, $90,000.Signature Signs, 346 Central Ave., sign.So. Ky. Building & Remodeling, 1762 Euclid Ave., site work, $6,000.Innovative Demolition Services (Bowling Green High School, Phase IV), 1801 Rockingham Ave., demolition, $642,786.Margaret Allen (alter/repair floor from a fire in a mobile home), 936 Shive Lane, Lot 146, residential building, $600.Medical Center of Bowling Green, 250 Park St., tent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Building Residential Building Building Industry Wld Construction Llc Bowling Green Walnut Valley Margaret Allen Floor Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDeath toll in county climbs to 15; two infants among deadLocal death toll now 15; deaths include two infants, multiple members of two familiesAt least 11 in Warren County die in catastrophic stormBG family who lost five members to twister 'ripped apart'Businesses along bypass begin rebuilding processKatherine Noel Anthony (Holmes)Miniature golf course planned for Nashville RoadDavid 'Duncan' FaxonWKU admins to see big raises, pending regents' approvalHundreds rush to help after tornado brings disaster to BG Images Videos State News On a single Kentucky street, the tornado killed 7 children 'Kentucky United' telethon raises $3M for tornado victims Biden visiting storm-ravaged Kentucky to offer aid, support Worker says she risked discipline if she left job amid storm Tornado victims include former Kentucky school administrator National News Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Nair as CEO EXPLAINER: What's going on with Maxwell's sex abuse trial? NYC weighs cutting off natural gas hookups for new buildings Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight virus Colby Fulfer beats Jim Bob Duggar in Arkansas GOP primary POLITICAL NEWS House responds to GOP's Boebert with Islamophobia bill Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6 House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe Child tax credit close to lapsing as December checks go out Congress sends Biden $2.5T debt limit hike, avoiding default Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView