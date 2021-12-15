Bowling Green

Sunbelt Construction, 3108 Nashville Road, site work, $150,000.

SES Branding, Shawna Nelson (Popeye’s, menu board sign), 6860 Louisville Road, sign.

WLD Construction (Walnut Valley Apartments, new eight-plex, Building No. 5), 4496 Wilford Lane, Lot 39, commercial building, $400,000.

WLD Construction (Walnut Valley Apartments, new eight-plex, Building No. 6), 4496 Wilford Lane, Lot 39, commercial building, $400,000.

WLD Construction (Walnut Valley Apartments, new eight-plex, Building No. 7), 4496 Wilford Lane, Lot 39, commercial building, $400,000.

WLD Construction (Walnut Valley Apartments, new eight-plex apartments, Building No. 8), 4496 Wilford Lane, Lot 39, commercial building, $400,000.

WLD Construction (Walnut Valley Apartments, new eight-plex apartments, Building No. 4), 4563 Wal Valley Way, commercial building, $400,000.

WLD Construction LLC, 4563 Wal Valley Way, commercial building, $400,000.

WLD Construction LLC (Walnut Valley Apartments, new eight-plex apartments, Building No. 2), 4563 Wal Valley Way, commercial building, $400,000.

WLD Construction LLC (Walnut Valley Apartments, new eight-plex apartments, Building No. 1), 4563 Wal Valley Way, commercial building, $400,000.

Deena Stivers (new pool house), 138 Wilderness Trace Court, residential building, $90,000.

Signature Signs, 346 Central Ave., sign.

So. Ky. Building & Remodeling, 1762 Euclid Ave., site work, $6,000.

Innovative Demolition Services (Bowling Green High School, Phase IV), 1801 Rockingham Ave., demolition, $642,786.

Margaret Allen (alter/repair floor from a fire in a mobile home), 936 Shive Lane, Lot 146, residential building, $600.

Medical Center of Bowling Green, 250 Park St., tent.