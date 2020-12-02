Warren County
Matthew and Jennifer Douglas, 382 Adalynn Way, fence, $7,000.
Scott and Tammeria Essler, Lot 395, Hidden River Estates, in-ground pool, $40,000.
Scott and Tammeria Essler, Lot 395, Hidden River Estates, fence, $3,000.
Terrah Ray and Caleb Miller, Lot 539, Northridge subdivision, fence, $1,060.
Barry and Virginia Crutcher, Lot 85, Westgate View subdivision, garage, $10,000.
Ashley Jean Putnam, 2322 Richpond Rockfield Road, in-ground pool, $46,000.
Ashley Jean Putnam, 2322 Richpond Rockfield Road, fence, $4,000.
Salem and Magda Vanevery, 1260 Alvaton Greenhill Road, storage shed, $7,300.
Nichole Boone and Richard Joseph Splinter, 850 Cooper Dearing Road, single-family residence, $40,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 240, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $232,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 241, McCoy Place subdivision, $250,000.
Keith and Kathy Barclay, Lot 370, Northridge subdivision, storage shed, $6,500.
Jennie Meador, Lot 215, The Summit subdivision, in-ground pool, $44,500.
David and Lisa Richards, Lot 8, Blue Springs Farm subdivision, porch addition, $150,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 49, Blevins Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $395,855.
Lloyd and Lynn D. Asp Family Trust, 8295 Morgantown Road, above-ground pool, $7,000.
Covington Farms Development LLC, Lot 22-1, Covington Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $195,000.
Covington Farms Development LLC, Lot 22-2, Covington Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $195,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 232, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $250,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 222, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $250,000.
Robert and Amy Duvall, Lot 13, Lillian Field subdivision, single-family residence, $43,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 2, The Heritage subdivision, fence, $4,000.
Ronald and Peggy Gray, 9723 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, barn, $40,000.
Donald and Carolyn Merkle, Duke Street, storage shed, $11,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 54, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $195,000.
Vance and Florance Lavin, 3517 Boyce Fairview Road, single-family residence, $125,000.
Donald and Robin Cassady, 2861 Matlock Old Union Road, garage, $16,100.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 45, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 35, Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $185,000.
Nermina and Milfad Husic, Lot 19, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, poolhouse, $65,000.
Dustin and Kristin Bateman, Lot 70, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.
William Finch, Lot 5, Riverbend Farm subdivision, meter pole, $150.
Christopher and Tamatha Calvert, Lot 82, Sutherland Farms subdivision, in-ground pool, $39,800.
Chad and Miranda Elkins, 2100 Hays Pondsville Road, in-ground pool, $62,000.
Brian and Ashlee Muniz, 163 Claiborne Court, covered deck, $20,000.
Marlene and Bobby McPherson II, Lot 46, South Oak subdivision, single-family residence, $155,000.
William and Shelley Lowe, Lot 97, Deer Meadow subdivision, covered porch, $15,700.
Focal Building Group LLC, Lot 23, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Nathan Nichols, Lot 111, Mitchell Heights subdivision, single-family residence, $25,000.
Caliber Contracting LLC, Lot 76, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $155,000.
Caliber Contracting LLC, Lot 75, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $155,000.
Joe Earl Campbell, Lot 8, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $375,000.
Tim Rhoades, Dillard Road, barn, $20,000.
William and Kayla Middleton, Lot 57, Fairvue Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $320,000.
Joe Earl Campbell, Lot 8, Drakes Ridge subdivision, fence, $5,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lot 127, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
SCL Consulting LLC, Lot 79, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $155,000.
SCL Consulting LLC, Lot 82, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $155,000.
Marlene and Bobby McPherson II, Lot 83, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $155,000.
Thomas and Ashley Day, Lot 84, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $155,000.
Thomas and Ashley Day, Lot 87, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $155,000.
Amanda Madison, 568 J.B. Ranch Road, manufactured home, $99,000.
Hammer Homes LLC , Lot 1, McLellan Crossings, single-family residence, $185,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lots 29-33, McLellan Crossings, five single-family residences each at a cost of $150,000.
Zomi Agape Church Inc., 558 Blue Level Road, sign, $2,000.
Western Kentucky Coca Cola Bottling Co., 300 Oakland Flatrock Road, storage shed, $35,000.
Alan Chapman, Lot 59, Coalition Estates, sunroom, $19,000.
Howe Construction Inc., Lot 165, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $460,000.
Howe Construction Inc., Lot 179, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $460,000.
Lucas and Emily Haskins, Lot 82, Stonecrest subdivision, garage, $22,400.
Barry Cummins, Lot 17, Northview Farms, single-family residence, $115,000.
Brad Knee Builders, Lot 588, Northridge, single-family residence, $110,000.
Amar Patel, Lot 9, Autumn Grove subdivision, in-ground pool, $50,425.
Kimberly and Brooks Crites II, Lot 20, Cobblestone subdivision, single-family residence, $493,845.
Tom Goodworth, Lot 14, McLellan Crossings, single-family residence, $225,000.
Tom Goodworth, Lot 13, McLellan Crossings, single-family residence, $225,000.
Nicholas and Patricia Goley, Lot 2, Thomas Adams subdivision, single-family residence, $50,000.
Kendall and Amber Patton, 706 Cooper Dearing Road, paving, $10,586.
Dustin and Natasha Van Arkel, Lot 534, Northridge, fence, $5,200.
ABWG Holdings, Lot 8, Upton Farms, single-family residence, $225,000.
Gabrielle Roberts and Holden Flener, 8396 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, workshop, $18,000.
Christopherh and Alexandria Holt, Lot 20, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
James Pruett, 250 Clarence Odell Road, above-ground pool, $10,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 41, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $350,210.
Daniel and Heather Young, 1079 Lodge Hollow Road, single-family residence, $16,000.
SCL Consulting LLC, Lot 78, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $155,000.
Mark and Norma Flener, Lot 105, Fountain Trace subdivision, in-ground pool, $55,000.
SCL Consulting LLC, Lot 80, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $155,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 38, Windsor Trace subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Adela Ramirez and Ulises Uriel Pere Duran, 7356 Barren River Road, single-family residence, $30,000.
Mark Whalen, Lot 59, Mitchell Heights subdivision, storage shed, $1,000.
Howell Equipment Inc., 5908 Scottsville Road, pavilion, $5,000.
Gary and Teresa Smith, Lot 22, Meadowview subdivision, storage shed, $8,000.
City of Smiths Grove, 146 S. Main St., carport, $2,500.
