Sunny, quiet conditions will finish out the workweek. It’ll be comfortable in the humidity department, with temps hanging in the mid-80s. A weak, moisture-deprived disturbance will bring an increase in clouds Saturday, with another reinforcing shot of cooler air following Sunday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 85/Low 59, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 86/Low 58, partly sunny
- Sunday: High 80/Low 60, partly sunny
- Monday: High 83/Low 53, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 85/Low 55, mostly sunny
