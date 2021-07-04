Sunshine will dominate throughout this Independence Day, as high temps soar close to 90. Even hotter conditions will take us through the early part of the week, as readings do their best to hit the mid 90s. With the given environment, pop-up storms will be a possibility Monday and Tuesday afternoon. For a complete forecast breakdown, see https://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 59˚ / High 89˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 63˚ / High 93˚ Isolated PM Storms
Tuesday: Low 66˚ / High 95˚ Isolated PM Storms
Wednesday: Low 70˚ / High 91˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: Low 68˚ / High 89˚ Scattered Storms