Cloudy skies early Friday will be accompanied by an isolated shower chance. With any luck, rays of sunshine should begin to appear in the afternoon. Warmer, more humid conditions join isolated rain chances through the weekend, before more likely chances for rain arrive early next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Friday: High 77˚/ Low 58˚ Isolated Showers
Saturday: High 82˚/ Low 63˚Isolated PM Storms
Sunday: High 83˚/ Low 64˚ Isolated PM Storms
Monday: High 79˚/ Low 59˚ Isolated Showers
Tuesday: High 73˚/ Low 54˚ Scattered Storms
