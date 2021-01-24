Steadily increasing shower chances will be with us Sunday as we finish out the weekend. Tonight into Monday, periods of moderate to heavy rain will arrive, and will stick around through the predawn hours of Tuesday. Our next rain chances hold off until late Wednesday. For more forecast info, see
Sunday: Low 28˚ / High 50˚ Scattered Showers
Monday: Low 43˚ / High 64˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Tuesday: Low 38˚ / High 48˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 30˚ / High 52˚ Scattered PM Showers
Thursday: Low 31˚ / High 42˚ Partly Sunny
