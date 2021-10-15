Scattered shower and storm chances Friday morning will increase in coverage this afternoon into tonight. Given the environment, some storms could become strong to severe. Strong northwest winds filter in behind the front Friday night, opening the door to a much cooler, nicer weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday Low 65˚ / High 79˚ Storms Likely
Saturday Low 49˚ / High 64˚ Gradual Clearing
Sunday Low 46˚ / High 67˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday Low 40˚ / High 71˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday Low 44˚ / High 72˚ Mostly Sunny