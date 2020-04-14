Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures will reside across southcentral Kentucky on Tuesday. A few scattered, light showers will be possible as well, thanks to a weak disturbance passing through, but we should dry out by evening. A widespread freeze will follow Tuesday night into early Wednesday before sunny, warmer conditions arrive. Thursday will be a repeat, but rain chances return Friday. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 45/Low 33, isolated showers
- Wednesday: High 58/Low 32, partly sunny
- Thursday: High 63/Low 33, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 62/Low 40, isolated storms
- Saturday: High 67/Low 40, mostly sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.