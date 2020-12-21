Sunshine takes over through the early part of Christmas week, with stout winds gusting upward of 30 mph. Rain showers arrive midweek, with a transition to a wintry mix anticipated on Christmas Eve. Lingering moisture could provide snow showers on Christmas Day. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: High 55˚/ Low 34˚ Partly Sunny
Tuesday: High 51˚/ Low 33˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: High 57° / Low 34° PM Showers Likely
Thursday: High 42° / Low 38° Scattered Wintry Mix
Friday: High 30° / Low 18° Scattered Snow Showers
