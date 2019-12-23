Partly to mostly sunny skies will join unseasonably warm temperatures Monday. These conditions will persist into Christmas Day, before increasing clouds take over through the last half of the workweek. Our next rain chances should appear Friday into Saturday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 62/Low 45, Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 63/Low 36, Mostly Sunny
- Christmas: High 68/Low 39, Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 62/Low 47, Mostly Cloudy
- Friday: High 60/Low 48, Mostly Cloudy
