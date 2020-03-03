Scattered showers early Tuesday should give way to gradual clearing. It’ll remain warm, with highs reaching the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around Wednesday before hit-and-miss rain chances return Thursday. A dramatic improvement is slated for Friday through the weekend as high pressure takes control over the area. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 63/Low 51, morning showers likely
- Wednesday: High 60/Low 43, isolated afternoon showers
- Thursday: High 60/Low 41, isolated showers
- Friday: Hight 52/Low 35, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 56/Low 34, mostly sunny
