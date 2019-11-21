Cloud cover will thicken up throughout Thursday, with rain chances increasing as well. It won’t be a complete washout until tonight, when deeper moisture arrives from the southwest. The early part of our Friday will stay damp before a lull in activity arrives by the afternoon. Another round of the wet stuff is slated to take over Friday night through early Saturday. Total rain amounts through this time should range between 1-2 inches for most. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 61˚/Low 40˚ Scattered Showers
- Friday: High 52˚/Low 47˚ Showers Likely
- Saturday: High 54˚/Low 40˚ Scattered Showers
- Sunday: High 51˚/Low 28˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 56˚/Low 33˚ Partly Sunny
