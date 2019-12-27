Overcast skies will join intermittent rain chances Friday. Saturday will be nearly identical, but with warmer temperatures. A stout cold front will pass through the area late Saturday night through Sunday, bringing ample rain. Rainfall amounts could reach 2-plus inches before it’s all said and done. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 61/Low 53, isolated showers
- Saturday: High 69/Low 45, PM showers likely
- Sunday: High 67/Low 59, showers/storms likely
- Monday: High 45/Low 38, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 46/Low 32, mostly sunny
