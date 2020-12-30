Increasing clouds early Wednesday morning will be accompanied by strong southwest winds. Hit and miss rain chances arrive this afternoon, gradually becoming widespread overnight and into New Year’s Eve. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Rain stays in the forecast during the wee hours of 2021, before drying out during the afternoon. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Wednesday: High 62° / Low 39° PM Showers Likely
Thursday: High 51° / Low 48° Showers/Storms Likely
Friday: High 63˚ / Low 44˚ AM Storms Likely
Saturday: High 46˚/ Low 38˚ Partly Cloudy
Sunday: High 47˚ / Low 29˚ Partly Sunny
