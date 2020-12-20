Decreasing clouds Sunday will be followed by sunny, warmer conditions early this week. Hit and miss rain showers arriving late Wednesday will transition to a potential wintry mix Christmas Eve. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: High 46˚/ Low 39˚ Decreasing Clouds
Monday: High 54˚/ Low 31˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 53˚/ Low 33˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: High 56°/ Low 36° Isolated PM Showers
Thursday: High 41° / Low 35° Scattered Wintry Mix
