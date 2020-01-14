Decreasing clouds will be the name of the game Tuesday. It will remain well above average in the temperature department, with highs landing between the mid- and upper 60s! Shower and storm chances return with a passing cold front Wednesday, and another weather system is expected to affect the region Friday. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 65/Low 46, decreasing clouds
- Wednesday: High 69/Low 49, scattered showers/storms
- Thursday: High 46/Low 35, partly cloudy
- Friday: High 49/Low 31, showers/storms likely
- Saturday: High 59/Low 42, scattered AM showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.