An increase in cloud cover will join rain and storm chances Wednesday. As a result, it’ll be cooler than what we have experienced lately. Strong storms are possible Thursday, with a passing front bringing widespread rain chances to end the workweek. A much nicer weekend is set to follow. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 75/Low 65, scattered storms
- Thursday: High 82/Low 63, scattered storms
- Friday: High 81/Low 65, showers/storms likely
- Saturday: High 76/Low 63, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 75/Low 54, mostly sunny
