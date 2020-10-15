Clouds will be on the increase through the early part of Thursday, with hit-and-miss showers arriving this afternoon. We’ll continue to deal with chances for rain tonight into Friday, before northwest winds clear skies, and escort in a much colder air mass. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Thursday: High 71˚/ Low 52˚ Scattered PM Showers

Friday: High 58°/ Low 39° Mostly Sunny

Saturday: High 64˚/ Low 34˚ Mostly Sunny

Sunday: High 69˚/ Low 46˚ Mostly Sunny

Monday: High 67˚/ Low 50˚Mostly Sunny

