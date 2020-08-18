An increase in cloud cover will join scattered storm chances Tuesday. This is in response to a reinforcing cold front sliding through the area. Cooler, drier air arrives Wednesday and will continue until rain chances return to the fold late Thursday into Friday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 83/Low 64, scattered storms
- Wednesday: High 83/Low 59, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 84/Low 61, isolated afternoon storms
- Friday: High 86/Low 64, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 86/Low 65, partly sunny
