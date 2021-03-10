Clouds will increase as we progress through the midweek, but stout southwest winds will keep temperatures well above average for this time of year. Similar conditions will follow Thursday, before a passing cold front brings rain chances to finish out the workweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Wednesday: Low 47˚ / High 74˚ Partly Sunny
Thursday: Low 56˚ / High 71˚ Scattered PM Showers
Friday: Low 56˚ / High 67˚ Scattered Showers
Saturday: Low 53˚ / High 60˚ Scattered AM Showers
Sunday: Low 42˚ / High 58˚ Mostly Cloudy
Commented