Conditions will remain cloudy and soggy across the area Tuesday, thanks to a disturbance overstaying its welcome. Intermittent showers will join a few rumbles of thunder, and much of the same should be expected through Thursday. Sunshine and warmer temperatures should return as we approach the weekend, although storms will remain possible. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 70/Low 57, scattered showers
- Wednesday: High 71/Low 55, scattered showers
- Thursday: High 76/Low 54, scattered showers
- Friday: High 81/Low 59, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 85/Low 62, scattered storms
