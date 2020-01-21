Partly cloudy skies will join scattered flurries early Tuesday before pockets of sunshine arrive through the afternoon. It’ll remain very cold, however. Clouds will be on the uptick Wednesday into Thursday, with widespread rain anticipated Thursday night into Friday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 33/Low 20, decreasing clouds
- Wednesday: High 42/Low 21, partly cloudy
- Thursday: High 49/Low 30, PM showers likely
- Friday: High 48/Low 38, showers likely
- Saturday: High 40/Low 34, scattered wintry mix
