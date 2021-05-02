The pleasant and enjoyable weather we saw Saturday comes to an end Sunday as clouds thicken and are the dominant player in today’s forecast. After lunch, rain chances increase, and we will hit a high of about 77 degrees. Showers persist overnight where we fall to a low of 62. It will be quite the wet start to the week where showers and storms, some being severe, last through Tuesday night. For more forecast information, go to wxornotbg.com.
Sunday: AM Low 54° / PM High 77° Chance of Showers
Monday: AM Low 62° / PM High 80° Showers
Tuesday: AM Low 66° / PM High 79° Showers
Wednesday: AM Low 53° / PM High 68° Slight Chance of Showers
Thursday: AM Low 48° / PM High 68° Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms
