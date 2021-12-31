Clouds will thicken up on this New Year’s Eve with hit-and-miss rain showers not out of the question. A more complex weather maker will follow Friday night through Saturday, bringing the opportunity for strong/severe storms along with flooding concerns. Brisk, northwest winds follow Sunday, tanking temps and providing the opportunity for a scattered wintry mix. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday Low 52˚ / High 70˚ PM Storms Likely
Saturday Low 58˚ / High 68˚ AM Storms Likely
Sunday Low 28˚ / High 37˚ Scattered Wintry Mix
Monday Low 17˚ / High 41˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday Low 24˚ / High 47˚ Mostly Sunny