Gradually decreasing clouds will accompany below-average temperatures Monday. We’ll catch a break from the action Tuesday, before our next rain chances arrive late Wednesday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Monday: Low 47˚ / High 62˚ Decreasing Clouds

Tuesday: Low 46˚ / High 65˚ Partly Sunny

Wednesday: Low 42˚ / High 64˚ Isolated PM Storms

Thursday: Low 46˚ / High 66˚ Scattered Showers

Friday: Low 44° / High 71° Mostly Sunny