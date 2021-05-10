Gradually decreasing clouds will accompany below-average temperatures Monday. We’ll catch a break from the action Tuesday, before our next rain chances arrive late Wednesday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: Low 47˚ / High 62˚ Decreasing Clouds
Tuesday: Low 46˚ / High 65˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 42˚ / High 64˚ Isolated PM Storms
Thursday: Low 46˚ / High 66˚ Scattered Showers
Friday: Low 44° / High 71° Mostly Sunny
