Clouds will gradually decrease Friday, opening the door for breaks of sunshine along with much colder weather. A likely frost will be in place come Halloween morning, with beautiful conditions set to follow. A moisture-starved front rolls through Sunday, leading us into a likely hard freeze Monday morning. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: High 54°/ Low 42° Decreasing Clouds
Saturday: High 62˚/ Low 35˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: High 55˚/ Low 47˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: High 51˚/ Low 26˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 58˚/ Low 31˚ Mostly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.