Clouds hang tough as we progress through Monday, with below-average temperatures also present. Rain and storm chances will gradually increase Tuesday through midweek, with highest probabilities late Wednesday. For a forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: High 60˚/ Low 51˚ Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday: High 62˚/ Low 50˚ Isolated Showers
Wednesday: High 64˚/ Low 44˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: High 63˚/ Low 42˚ Scattered Storms
Friday: High 56°/ Low 44° Isolated Showers
