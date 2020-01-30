Partly cloudy skies will cover the entirety of southcentral Kentucky on Thursday. This should allow for warmer conditions than Wednesday. Scattered rain chances return as we move into Friday, with improving conditions slated for the weekend. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Thursday: High 49/Low 34, partly cloudy
- Friday: High 48/Low 36, scattered showers
- Saturday: High 51/Low 35, decreasing clouds
- Sunday: High 59/Low 34, partly cloudy
- Monday: High 62/Low 42, partly sunny
