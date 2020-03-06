Clouds will own the sky early Friday before decreasing as the day progresses. High pressure brings sunshine back into the forecast throughout the upcoming weekend, along with a warming trend. Soak it in while you can, because widespread showers and storms return early next week. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
Friday: High 45/Low 36, decreasing clouds
Saturday: High 54/Low 25, mostly sunny
Sunday: High 63/Low 33, mostly sunny
Monday: High 64/Low 47, showers likely
Tuesday: High 67/Low 56, showers/storms likely
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.