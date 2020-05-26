The repetitive pattern of hot, humid conditions will continue across the area Tuesday. Clouds will become more abundant as we move into the afternoon, with pop-up storm chances following. A nearly identical pattern is in store through Thursday, before higher potential for the wet stuff arrives late Friday as a cold front moves through. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 84/Low 68, scattered afternoon storms
- Wednesday: High 82/Low 65, scattered afternoon storms
- Thursday: High 85/Low 63, scattered storms
- Friday: High 81/Low 65, showers/storms likely
- Saturday: High 79/Low 65, scattered storms
