Clouds will be on the increase throughout this Sunday, with isolated, light showers a possibility as we get into the afternoon. Widespread shower and storm chances will follow with a passing cold front Sunday night through Monday; snowflakes could mix in Tuesday, however, it should remain too warm for anything to stick. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Sunday: High 56˚/Low 37˚ Isolated Showers
- Monday: High 63˚/Low 49˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Tuesday: High 41˚/Low 31˚ Scattered Wintry Mix
- Wednesday: High 36˚/Low 18˚ Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 39˚/Low 22˚ Mostly Sunny
