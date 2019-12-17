Cloudy skies early Tuesday will break up in the afternoon. It’s going to be cold, with brisk, northwesterly winds holding highs to the mid- or upper 30s. Canadian high pressure will provide a sunny Wednesday, but temperatures will stay below normal. Warmer conditions finally arrive Thursday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 38/Low 34, decreasing clouds
- Wednesday: High 37/Low 21, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 48/Low 19, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 51/Low 31, increasing clouds
- Saturday: High 52/Low 32, partly sunny
