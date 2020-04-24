Clouds will steadily decrease Friday as we finish out the workweek. It’ll be rather nice, with comfortable temperatures topping out at about 70 degrees. Likely rain and storm chances bring a damper to start the weekend, but the good news is that we should eventually dry out as we move through Sunday. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 71/Low 46, decreasing clouds
- Saturday: High 65/Low 55, showers/storms likely
- Sunday: High 63/Low 45, isolated showers
- Monday: High 70/Low 40, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 75/Low 49, scattered showers/storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.