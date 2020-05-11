Sunny skies early Monday will give way to increasing clouds and breezy, northwest winds We’ll continue to see an uptick in clouds Tuesday, with hit-and-miss rain chances possible during the afternoon. The wet stuff will become more scattered Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a major warming trend set to follow. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 59/Low 39, increasing clouds
- Tuesday: High 62/Low 42, isolated afternoon showers
- Wednesday: High 68/Low 42, scattered showers
- Thursday: High 81/Low 54, partly cloudy
- Friday: High 83/Low 64, scattered storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.