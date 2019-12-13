Mostly cloudy skies will be accompanied by scattered drizzle Friday. This is in response to a system pulling northward out of the Gulf of Mexico. It’ll keep rain chances in the forecast Saturday as well, but we should dry out with cooler temperatures in place Sunday. We’re keeping close tabs on Monday, with the possibility of strong thunderstorms joining a passing cold front. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Friday: High 46/Low 33, scattered showers
- Saturday: High 49/Low 40, scattered showers
- Sunday: High 43/Low 34, partly cloudy
- Monday: High 61/Low 36, showers/storms likely
- Tuesday: High 40/Low 31, mostly sunny
