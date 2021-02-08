Partly cloudy skies will be with us Monday into Tuesday. Clouds will thicken up, with scattered rain chances following Tuesday night into Wednesday. Question marks remain for a possible winter weather scenario late Wednesday into Thursday, which may be followed by the coldest air of the season. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: Low 22˚ / High 48˚ Increasing Clouds
Tuesday: Low 36˚ / High 47˚ Scattered PM Showers
Wednesday: Low 32˚ / High 46˚ Scattered Showers
Thursday: Low 31˚ / High 37˚ Scattered Wintry Mix
Friday: Low 21˚ / High 32˚ Partly Cloudy
