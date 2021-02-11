Cloudy skies will hang tough today, as temperatures climb to around the mid 30s. A few scattered snow showers will follow Saturday, along with colder readings. Even colder air arrives Sunday, before snow showers are thrown into the mix early next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 22˚ / High 36˚ Partly Cloudy
Saturday: Low 22˚ / High 32˚ Isolated Snow Showers
Sunday: Low 16˚ / High 25˚ Mostly Cloudy
Monday: Low 11˚ / High 24˚ Scattered Snow Showers
Tuesday: Low 16˚ / High 29˚ Scattered Snow Showers
