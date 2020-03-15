Cloudy skies will join a stray sprinkle chance as we finish out the weekend. A warmup will quickly follow as we roll into Monday, before rain and storm chances arrive Monday night through Tuesday. An active pattern will ensue through much of the remaining week. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Sunday: High 52˚/Low 39˚ Mostly Cloudy
- Monday: High 61˚/Low 36˚ Scattered PM Showers
- Tuesday: High 65˚/Low 48˚ Scattered Showers/Storms
- Wednesday: High 63˚/Low 48˚ Scattered Showers/Storms
- Thursday: High 70˚/Low 53˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.