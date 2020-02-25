Cloudy skies will be joined by patchy sprinkles Tuesday. Rain chances return Tuesday night into Wednesday as a stout cold front works through the area. Blustery conditions will follow, creating falling temperatures Wednesday afternoon and evening. This could lead to a few snowflakes mixing in by Wednesday evening before clearing skies bring sunshine back Thursday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 56/Low 49, mostly cloudy
- Wednesday: High 46/Low 34, showers likely
- Thursday: High 40/Low 26, partly sunny
- Friday: High 42/Low 28, increasing clouds
- Saturday: High 39/Low 24, isolated snow showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.