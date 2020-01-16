Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be accompanied by swift northerly winds Thursday. This will create a much colder feel than we have experienced lately. Friday will be similar before widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder take over Friday night. Behind a passing cold front Saturday afternoon, gelid air will move in from the northwest, settling in for much of next week. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 46/Low 35, partly cloudy
- Friday: High 43/Low 27, PM showers/storms likely
- Saturday: High 59/Low 41, AM showers/storms likely
- Sunday: High 33/Low 23, partly cloudy
- Monday: High 28/Low 16, mostly sunny
