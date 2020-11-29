Increasing clouds Sunday morning will be followed by likely rain chances this afternoon as a cold front passes through. A transition to a wintry mix will follow tonight, with scattered snow showers taking us through Monday into early Tuesday. Little to no accumulation is expected. The best snow probabilities will be located east of Interstate 65. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Sunday: High 58˚/ Low 35˚ Showers Likely
Monday: High 39˚/ Low 34˚ Scattered Snow Showers
Tuesday: High 38˚/ Low 23˚ Scattered Snow Showers
Wednesday: High 48˚/ Low 22˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: High 44˚/ Low 30˚ Mostly Sunny
