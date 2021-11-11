A passing cold front will bring rain showers to the region on Veterans Day. Amounts should remain on the light side, with anywhere from .10-.50 inch of total rainfall possible. Patchy sprinkles join partly cloudy skies Friday, with much colder conditions following this weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday Low 51˚ / High 66˚ Showers Likely
Friday Low 38˚ / High 56˚ Partly Cloudy
Saturday Low 34˚ / High 45˚ Partly Sunny
Sunday Low 32˚ / High 49˚ Scattered Showers
Monday Low 30˚ / High 48˚ Mostly Sunny