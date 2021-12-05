Rain chances will steadily increase as a cold front plows east over the area Sunday into Sunday night. We’ll have the opportunity at a few strong thunderstorms as well during the predawn hours of Monday. High pressure noses in behind the front, bringing a jolt of colder air to the region. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday Low 34˚ / High 66˚ PM Storms Likely
Monday Low 34˚ / High 51˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday Low 23˚ / High 42˚ Scattered PM Showers
Wednesday Low 31˚ / High 44˚ Scattered AM Wintry Mix
Thursday Low 28˚ / High 55˚ Isolated Showers