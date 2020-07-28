Scattered storm chances will pester the region Tuesday as a cold front pumps the brakes over southcentral Kentucky. We’ll see an uptick in rain chances as we progress into the second half of the week and several waves of low pressure push over our vicinity. Total rainfall amounts through this time could range between 3 and 4 inches. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 87/Low 70, scattered storms
- Wednesday: High 86/Low 67, isolated storms
- Thursday: High 83/Low 66, storms likely
- Friday: High 82/Low 68, storms likely
- Saturday: High 84/Low 69, scattered storms
