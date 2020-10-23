A cold front will work west to east over the area Friday, opening the door to increasing rain and storm chances. Some storms could become strong this evening, given the environment. Lingering showers will continue into the early part of Saturday, making way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. It’ll be much colder, with highs only achieving about 60. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: High 79° / Low 62° Scattered Storms
Saturday: High 61˚ / Low 52˚ Scattered Showers
Sunday: High 74˚ / Low 53˚ Partly Sunny
Monday: High 74˚/ Low 63˚ Scattered Showers
Tuesday: High 59˚ / Low 50˚ Scattered Showers
