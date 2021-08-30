A cold front approaching from the northwest should fire off steadily increasing shower and storm chances Monday. This will be followed by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which could bring another round of widespread, tropicallike rains and strong winds Tuesday through early Thursday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday Low 71˚ / High 90˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday Low 70˚ / High 83˚ Storms Likely
Wednesday Low 67˚ / High 84˚ Storms Likely
Thursday Low 69˚ / High 86˚ Scattered Storms
Friday Low 64˚ / High 85˚ Isolated Storms