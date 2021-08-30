A cold front approaching from the northwest should fire off steadily increasing shower and storm chances Monday. This will be followed by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which could bring another round of widespread, tropicallike rains and strong winds Tuesday through early Thursday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Monday Low 71˚ / High 90˚ Scattered Storms

Tuesday Low 70˚ / High 83˚ Storms Likely

Wednesday Low 67˚ / High 84˚ Storms Likely

Thursday Low 69˚ / High 86˚ Scattered Storms

Friday Low 64˚ / High 85˚ Isolated Storms