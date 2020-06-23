Get more info at http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Tuesday: 83˚/ 71˚ Scattered AM Showers
Wednesday: 81˚/ 66˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: 84˚/ 61˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: 86˚/ 64˚ Scattered Storms
Saturday: 88˚/ 66˚ Isolated Storms
Get more info at http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Tuesday: 83˚/ 71˚ Scattered AM Showers
Wednesday: 81˚/ 66˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: 84˚/ 61˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: 86˚/ 64˚ Scattered Storms
Saturday: 88˚/ 66˚ Isolated Storms
Meteorologist, founder of WxOrNotBG.com
Meteorologist
Meteorologist, Founder http://wxornotbg.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today!
Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today!
The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.