Partly sunny skies early Friday will make way for increasing clouds and strong, southwesterly winds throughout the day. Likely rain chances join a passing cold front late Friday, with gradual clearing skies leading to a sunny, cooler Saturday. A system affecting the Deep South will bring chances for the wet stuff right back into the mix Sunday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 71/Low 43, afternoon showers likely
- Saturday: High 61/Low 38, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 63/Low 42, showers likely
- Monday: High 65/Low 45, partly cloudy
- Tuesday: High 72/Low 44, mostly sunny
